Student and Dean swap places for the day in the Gordon Ford College of Business

What better way to get the perspective of a student than to swap places with one for a whole day.

That’s exactly what the dean of WKU’s Gordon Ford College of Business did and Amy Bingham documented it in this week’s View from the Hill.

Dr. Chris Shook started his day as a student at Spencer’s coffee house checking email, sounds about right huh? Meanwhile Junior Finance Major Seth Newby was all suited up for a full day in the life of a college dean.

“I feel like this is gonna be a jam packed day.”

First up for Seth Newby, leading a meeting of the Gordon Ford Administrative Council.

“All the department chairs kind of get together I think bi-weekly and they kind of discuss what’s going on in their departments. Concerns, you know good news that’s going on, share that.”

“Do you need a jacket, do you need a tie?”

Meanwhile Dean Shook, looking the part in a hat, blue jeans and backpack, was checking out the clothes closet.

“Its just how can I help you? There’s no judgement about I didn’t have the clothes that I needed.”

Later, while Newby was getting briefed on the budget…

“I’m a finance major so we looked at the finance department…. specifically , we started the college as a whole and how we get state appropriated funds and university appropriated funds.”

Shook was welcomed into Finance 350.

“It was fun to go to class, have the FDIC representative there, I had worked for the Federal Reserve Bank and they’re kind of frenemies so it was fun to tease her a little bit.”

Shook also spent time reviewing his resume….

“Adrienne Browning actually offered some suggestions to improve it, move education back, update it, things like that.”

While Newby met with a university donor.

“Developing a relationship with them, getting to know them and what they want and care about and letting them know about you so it builds credibility.

An eye opening experience for both the dean and the student.

“That’s something I really admire Dr. Shook for, is like always keeping an upbeat personality, and still always engaging with students, while balancing all he has to deal with.”

“I’m new, I started in July. I’d always heard in my one on ones and my interviews with the faculty and staff that students were number one but I’d never really experienced that until today.’

Shook even had an offer to return to class anytime.

“The young lady I sat next to in the class, the risk class, said can you just come every week? You’re way more fun than Seth.”

A two week fundraising competition was held earlier this semester for all the business organizations who nominated a junior or senior to be dean for a day. Shook says this will be an annual event.