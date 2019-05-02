Student stabbed at Pulaski County High School

Authorities say a student was stabbed in an altercation at Pulaski County High School.

The student was stabbed Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say a 17-year-old suspect stabbed an 18-year-old victim in what is being described as an isolated incident. The suspect is in custody and charged with first-degree assault.

Student Damien Erp tells WKYT he was in the restroom when it happened. The two were fighting over smokeless tobacco when one of them stabbed the other one.

“One guy got knocked into a stall, pulled the knife as he came back out. The guy smacked the knife away at first, then got stabbed as the fight went on," Erp said.

Erp called the fight one of the most troubling things he has ever seen.

The school was placed on lockdown, but the lockdown was lifted and classes resumed.

Deputies don't know the student's condition at this time. Witnesses say the student was stabbed in the stomach area. The victim was airlifted to UK Hospital.