Students adjust to working from home

With the recent announcement that students wouldn't be returning to school this academic school year, due to the coronavirus outbreak the reality of adjusting to NTI CLASSES or non-traditional instruction has become the new normal.

I decided to ask our closest staff about how their households are coping with working from home. I first spoke to Nora Holinde, daughter of 13 News chief meteorologist Shane Holinde.

"I'm doing my math homework," said Nora as she sat with her pencil and paper getting instruction from her online lessons. She is one of the countless students who have transitioned to classes at home with the outlook of when students could return to the class being unknown.

I then got reactions from Abigail Birk, daughter of 13 News Anchor Gene Birk, who says adjusting to this new way of life has presented new challenges.

"Coronavirus certainly has changed the way that we are learning, I would say that learning from home is still fairly good as opposed to not learning at all. We're able to get online and see our lessons for the day, every now and then we're able to do video meetings to see our classmates and teachers," said Abigail. "We've certainly have had to overcome a few things, we are all new to this."

But with any challenge comes triumph, Abigail embraces this challenge with solidarity and optimism.

"This is a scary time but we can get through it and we will get through it together because this is actually the first time the whole world has come together for a crisis and maybe after it's all over we'll be a more peaceful place," said Abigail.

Young Abigail finding a harmonious message during this crisis.