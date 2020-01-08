Students in Skills U program react to the governor making the GED test free

In Kentucky, more than 335 thousand adults are lacking a high school or GED diploma.

Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear announced that Kentuckians will no longer have to pay to take the GED.

One young man from Myanmar who is now living in Kentucky is excited about the opportunity of free education.

"It is a very great program I think because we never had this chance in my country. Compared to my country here everything is free like if I need a pencil I can get a pencil at any time and books or using computers. It makes me so happy. It is a great program I like it," said James Thang.

The governor waived the 120 dollar fee for taking the GED test for the first time, which helps those who are wanting new career opportunities.

"Finding a job was very hard without your high school diploma or GED, and so I decided that was my goal to meet - to get a better job or opportunity in a job field and I wanted to do that," said Wendy Colon, student.

If you are worried you aren't able to pass the GED on the first try, the Skills U program at the South Central Community and Technical College can assist you.

"My encouragement to people is we do have other funding sources such as our local United Way that have it made possible for us to still eliminate any financial barriers for people when they go to take this test," said Brian Becker, KYCTC Skills U Director "So we can continue to see them all the way through and not let them walk away from this opportunity."

You do have to take a pre-GED test to be eligible to take the GED. If you enroll in the Skills U program and classes they will cover your fee for the pre-test as well.

"We are here and we are ready, please give us a call, look us up on Facebook. Again, we are in every county in Kentucky and we are here to help"

For more information on the Skills U program at KYCTC click

here.