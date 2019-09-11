Students learn history of 9/11, honor local first responders on 18th anniversary

There are very few moments in time when people remember exactly where they were, but September 11th, 2001 is a day millions can recall exactly where they were when they learned of the terrorist attacks.

Wednesday, 18 years later, as the nation remembers the events of 9/11 several in South Central Kentucky are honoring those who lost their lives.

For students at Anchored Christian School in Bowling Green, all they have ever known is a post 9/11 world. That's why their teacher, Sandy Kubasch, is making sure they understand the history, stories, and impact of the attacks.

"We believe we should never forget and children in my school and my grade of 5th and 6th grade they weren't even alive, so they only know what I share with them," said Kubasch. "We are so proud to be Americans here and so we've studied and brought it to this full circle and we honor what happened on that day."

Since the first of September Kubasch has dedicated her lessons to teaching students the history of 9/11.

"We learned a lot about different heroes and stuff and what stuck out to me was probably that some people gave their own lives just so that they could help someone else that they might not have even known," said Alland Hudson, a student at Anchored Christian School.

For 17 years Kubasch has done something with her students on the anniversary of the attacks to honor local first responders.

"We realize when we run away from the danger they run right into it to keep us safe and for our freedoms and if something like 9/11 happened here in the city of Bowling Green we have no doubt that we've got first responders that would react the exact same way," said Kubasch.

Students presented police officers and firefighters with a goody bag and a red bandanna, in memory of a civilian who died in the second tower who went nine months known as the man with the red bandanna before officials identified his body.

"You know, that's what we work for," said Daniel Priddy, Public Information Officer for KSP Post 3. "We work to keep people safe and to help people, but we don't do it for the recognition, but for them to come out and to show us their appreciation it means a lot."

The students finished their morning with a pledge to the flag and a prayer outside Chick Fil A.

Though 18 years have passed and there is a new generation who didn't live through it, it is educators like Kubasch that ensure the history and stories will never be forgotten.

