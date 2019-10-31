Students, staff dress up for Halloween at Jennings Creek Elementary School

It's safe to say at Jennings Creek Elementary the staff had just as much fun as the students celebrating Halloween.

Several teachers and administrators dressed up in "Lion King" costumes, taking time to pop into classrooms and perform songs from the movie.

Staff at @Jennings_Creek are having so much for Halloween! Love these costumes! pic.twitter.com/3Sg5GyTTCg — Cory McCauley 13 News (@Cory13News) October 31, 2019

Other costumes include PacMan characters, emojis, and M&M's.

The school hosted several Halloween classroom parties and the students also wore their costumes to school.