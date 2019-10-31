Students, staff dress up for Halloween at Jennings Creek Elementary School

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It's safe to say at Jennings Creek Elementary the staff had just as much fun as the students celebrating Halloween.

Several teachers and administrators dressed up in "Lion King" costumes, taking time to pop into classrooms and perform songs from the movie.


Other costumes include PacMan characters, emojis, and M&M's.

The school hosted several Halloween classroom parties and the students also wore their costumes to school.



 
