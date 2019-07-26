Study ranks Warren County among top in state for growth

Some exciting news for Bowling Green and Warren County!

A recent study from Smart Asset ranked Warren County among the top counties in the state for growth.

Ron Bunch, President and CEO of the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce, told 13 News the growth of the county is a result of the combined effort from the City of Bowling Green and the county.

Officials say there are 9,000 businesses in Warren County and 100 of those are targeted businesses for growth and have a multiplier effect.

Bunch explained some of those targeted businesses have invested more than two billion dollars in Warren County and have created nearly 6,000 jobs.

“Looking at our economic modeling those 5,800 direct jobs create another two and a half jobs in our community so it’s really made our economy much bigger here, which is driving a lot of other positive factors in our regional mix," said Bunch.

Officials said since 2011 Bowling Green has been the fastest growing city in Kentucky every year.

"Fortunately for us the businesses that are here that can make a decision to invest in other states or other countries are continuing to make the decision to invest and grow here, which has been amazing," said Bunch.

They said in the next two months the chamber will make four major announcements bringing additional jobs to Warren County.