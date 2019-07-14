Successful water rescue of kayakers in flooded Drakes Creek

A water rescue was successful on Drakes Creek in Alvaton.

Multiple fire departments were dispatched to Romanza Johnson Park on Sunday afternoon.

The creek was clearly swollen by recent rains in the area at the time of the rescue, and the red flag system, indicating dangerous conditions for kayakers and canoers, was in place.

A man and a child were found clinging to a tree, as a female adult was downstream in a kayak.

Officials were able to get a throw bag with a rope to the two clinging to the tree, as well as get a boat into the creek.

Officials were able to go downstream to rescue the woman as well.

There were no injuries.

"Warren County Parks has a flag system for all waterways in Warren County. It's currently at a red flag; they shouldn't have been in the water. Plenty of signs clearly posted," said Captain Eric Thomason of Alvaton Fire Department.

He says about 10 personnel were involved in the rescue response.

"They're endangering their lives to get them out of the water, so it's just very important to obey that flag system and stay out of the water, especially in conditions like today," he said.

The woman and child were wearing life jackets. The man was not but fire officials say there may have been one in the boat.

The remaining capsized kayak could be seen jammed near the banks of the creek following the rescue.

Kentucky Dept. of Fish and Wildlife looked into placing charges but the adults were let off with a warning.

Alvaton, Plano, Gott Fire departments, Warren County Emergency Management, Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife and Med Center EMS all responded.