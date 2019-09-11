Summer Continues To Battle

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Wednesday was another hot and muggy day but not as hot as Tuesday. Look for fairly clear skies and muggy conditions this evening with just a small chance of an isolated shower/storm developing. Unseasonably warm and dry conditions will continue into the weekend. Highs will settle into the low to mid 90s through Sunday with just small chances for afternoon/evening precipitation each day. A pattern change looks possible by early next week, which could bring more seasonable temperatures and beneficial rains by as early as Monday.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Fairly Clear, Muggy

Low 70, winds CALM

THURSDAY: Continued Sunny, Hot and Humid

High 95, Low 70, winds SW-4

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Hot

HIgh 95, Low 70, winds SW-5

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams