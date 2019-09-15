Summer Continues To Show Off With The Heat

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, September 15, 2019

The weekend packed the heat and the new week will as well. Summer is going to show off for the last full week on the season but that is not to say the heat is over. The heat wave rolls on for the next 7 days with little to no rain chances. The only rain chance is for a daytime heating induced pop up but even then chance still are slim. Stay well hydrated and continue to wear sunscreen as summer is not over.

TONIGHT: Clear and Humid

Low 67, winds CALM

MONDAY: Sunny, Hot and a bit Humid

High 96, Low 69, winds NW-5

TUESDAY: Sunny, Hot and a bit Humid

High 92, Low 66, winds N-6

