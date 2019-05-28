Summer Feeding Program at St. Joseph Catholic School

St. Joseph School is providing free meals this summer though the National School Nutrition Board.

The meals will be provided Monday through Friday from 11:15 to 12:15 June 3 through August 1.

Last year, the program gave kids an opportunity to come inside where it was cool and play in the gym, as well as be with other children.

“We feed an average of 35 children. It was our first year and it was our first opportunity to see that there was a need,” said Joy Jenkins, St. Joseph’s Food Service Manager.

The free meals are available to all children and teens 18 and younger.

The free meals will not be provided July 4, 5, and 11.

