Summer Is Not Ready To Let Go

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, September 14, 2019

The weekend kicked off on this heat train as highs made it back to the 90's. However, Saturday was not as humid so it was more of a dry heat and Sunday will be similar. Sunshine continues into Sunday with highs around 93° but not humid. The heat wave rolls on for the next 7 days with little to no rain chances. The only rain chance is for a daytime heating induced pop up but even then chance still are slim. Stay well hydrated and continue to wear sunscreen as summer is not over.

TONIGHT: Clear and Cool

Low 61, winds E-4

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hotter Not Humid

High 93, Low 64, winds SE-3

MONDAY: Sunny, Hot and a bit Humid

High 94, Low 66, winds NW-5

