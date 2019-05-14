Summer-Like 80s Will Return

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Stubborn clouds finally broke apart Monday night allowing for more sunshine and warmer temps to return Tuesday. We climb back to near 70° Tuesday afternoon before warming a bit more Wednesday. A warm front slides through Wednesday afternoon with a chance for a shower or thundershower. Temperatures will continue to climb into the week back to the mid and even upper 80s by the weekend! A very Summer-like pattern sets up for the start of next week with mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 70, Low 47, winds S-5

WEDNESDAY: Warmer with Scat'd Showers and Thundershowers

High 74, Low 57, winds SE-10

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 82, Low 62, winds SW-9

