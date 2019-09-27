Summer Makes A Comeback This Weekend

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Friday, September 27, 2019

Some places received a little rain Thursday, although it will take much more to put a bigger dent in the ongoing drought. We'll have a comfortable start to Friday before a searing late-season heatwave takes hold! Highs skyrocket back into the 90s Friday into the weekend, with near record-high temps possible as we close out September and move into October. Drought conditions along with burn bans will continue for the foreseeable future.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy and Warmer

High 91, Low 67, winds SW-13

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Hot

High 93, Low 68, winds SW-8

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Hot

High 94, Low 68, winds S-7

