Summer May Be Ending But Is It Really?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Saturday, September 21, 2019
We warmed up for our Saturday afternoon as the highs climbs into the lower 90's; however, the lack of humidity made the heat more tolerable. Sunday we will endure similar weather to what we saw Saturday aside from increasing clouds as a cold front approached. A cold front dives in Monday bringing us our only and slim chance at rain but it will bring more seasonable weather for a brief period. However, yet another round of late-season heat appears likely toward next weekend.
Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:
CLICK HERE
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low 63, winds S-6
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Very Warm
High 91, Low 67, winds SW-12
MONDAY: P/Cloudy & Cooler, Slight Chance of a Shower
High 83, Low 56, winds NW-8
Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather
24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373
AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams