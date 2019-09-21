Summer May Be Ending But Is It Really?

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, September 21, 2019

We warmed up for our Saturday afternoon as the highs climbs into the lower 90's; however, the lack of humidity made the heat more tolerable. Sunday we will endure similar weather to what we saw Saturday aside from increasing clouds as a cold front approached. A cold front dives in Monday bringing us our only and slim chance at rain but it will bring more seasonable weather for a brief period. However, yet another round of late-season heat appears likely toward next weekend.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low 63, winds S-6

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Very Warm

High 91, Low 67, winds SW-12

MONDAY: P/Cloudy & Cooler, Slight Chance of a Shower

High 83, Low 56, winds NW-8

