Summer Pattern Hangs On A While Longer

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Monday, September 9, 2019

Late season heat sets in Monday as an upper-level ridge builds overhead. Highs will climb into the lower 90s Monday and mid 90s with a little more humidity Tuesday through Friday. For now, chances for any rain remain low for the week ahead with only a few afternoon showers possible this weekend as a cool front works through late Friday.

Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

MONDAY: Sunny and Hot

High 91, Low 67, winds E-5

TUESDAY: Sunny, Hot and More Humid

High 95, Low 71, winds S-6

WEDNESDAY: Hot and Humid with Isolated Thunderstorms

High 94, Low 70, winds SW-6

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams