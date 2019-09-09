Summer Pattern Hangs On A While Longer

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Chris Allen
Monday, September 9, 2019
Late season heat sets in Monday as an upper-level ridge builds overhead. Highs will climb into the lower 90s Monday and mid 90s with a little more humidity Tuesday through Friday. For now, chances for any rain remain low for the week ahead with only a few afternoon showers possible this weekend as a cool front works through late Friday.
MONDAY: Sunny and Hot
High 91, Low 67, winds E-5
TUESDAY: Sunny, Hot and More Humid
High 95, Low 71, winds S-6
WEDNESDAY: Hot and Humid with Isolated Thunderstorms
High 94, Low 70, winds SW-6
