Summer Pattern Settles In!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Wednesday, June 26, 2019

We climbed back into the lower 90s Wednesday, and expect similar daytime readings to last into the weekend and early next week. Each day carries the slight chance for a few pop-up late-day thundershowers. Where storms develop, there could be locally heavy downpours along with dangerous lightning. Many areas will stay dry, however. Looking ahead to next week, scattered thunderstorms look possible both July 3rd (Thunderfest in BG) and July 4th festivities.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Hot and Humid, Isolated Afternoon Thundershowers

High 91, Low 69, winds S-5

FRIDAY: Hot and Humid, Isolated Afternoon Thundershowers

High 92, Low 69, winds S-5

SATURDAY: Hot and Humid, Isolated Afternoon Thundershowers

High 93, Low 70, winds SW-7