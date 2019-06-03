Summer Shade man accused of stealing truck

A Summer Shade man was issued an arrest warrant Sunday after allegedly stealing a truck in May.

On May 22, the Metcalfe County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Apple Grove Road after a vehicle was reported stolen.

According to the report, the suspect went into the home while the owner was mowing her back yard. The suspect took the keys to a white 2005 Chevy Colorado pickup and stole it.

MCSO said they were able to identify the suspect as 35-year-old Danny "Jason" Billingsley. Billingsley was served with an arrest warrant while in the Barren County Jail. He was charged with burglary 2nd degree and theft by unlawful taking of an automobile.

The location of the truck remained unknown.