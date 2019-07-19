Summer Shade man arrested after pursuit

A felony arrest was made Thursday in Metcalfe County.

Police say they saw Christopher Dylan Conrad, a known fugitive, traveling on Goodluck Church Road.

Police attempted to stop Conrad but he fled in his pickup.

The pursuit ended in a corn field after Conrad attempted to cross a creek, stalling his vehicle.

Conrad was arrested on several charges including evading police, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief and operating on a suspended operator's license.

Conrad was also served with outstanding arrest warrants from Metcalfe Circuit Court for Flagrant Non-Support and Persistent Felony Offender 2nd Degree.

Conrad was also served with outstanding arrest warrants from Monroe Circuit Court for Burglary, 3rd Degree, Theft By Unlawful Taking, Under $500, and Theft By Unlawful Taking, Over $500.