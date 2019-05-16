Summer Temps Are Into Full Swing

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*

Prepared by Chris Allen

Thursday, May 16, 2019

Get ready for some of the warmest air of the year so far! Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures take off beginning Thursday. Highs climb into the mid-80s Thursday afternoon before soaring into the upper 80s to near 90° Friday and Saturday! The best chance of seeing any showers and thunderstorms will come Sunday evening into Monday morning. A very Summer-like pattern sets up for the start of next week with mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-80s. Election Day looks mainly sunny and warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Be Weather Ready by downloading our new WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:

CLICK HERE

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Much Warmer

High 84, Low 64, winds SW-7

FRIDAY: Sunny, Breezy and Warmer

High 88, Low 66, winds SW-11

SATURDAY: Sunny, Breezy and Very Warm

High 90, Low 67, winds S-12

Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather

24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373

AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams