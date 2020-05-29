Summer camps and childcare programs look into alternative ideas for summer 2020

It's the time of year that kids look forward to the most, summer break.

A big part of kids' summer includes things like summer camp, but with cancellations and restrictions due to COVID-19 camps are having to get creative.

Center for Courageous Kids will be holding a virtual summer camp this year called "From our home to yours."

While they know that a virtual camp will not be the same the hope is to still offer the kids a way to make memories and connect.

"Starting in June we will be posting some videos specifically for our campers. They will know some of the backdrop they will know the activities they will know they camp environment. So they will get a chance to take part in those activities some of them will be interactive and some them are more from their point of view they just get to enjoy it, disconnect from stress and log back into something they really know and are comfortable with and that's camping," said Ed Collins Director of Community Development and Civic Engagement.

Summer child care programs like Community Education are looking into summer alternatives. They are still working to find a safe way to navigate this new normal.

"There are a lot of things that we have to determine that we have to do to make sure that any of our students that participate are safe, make sure the staff is safe. So it's not like any of the other summer programs that we have had in the past. We know we are not going to be able to do field trips or go to the pool," Bill Oldham, Executive Director of Community Education.

Parents of children who have had students involved in the programs in the past will be contacted as soon as there is a definite plan for Community Education.