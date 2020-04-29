Summer camps discuss future plans for camps this year

Every kids favorite time of year is quickly approaching.

For a lot of kids Summer usually means they get to pack their bags and head to their favorite summer camp, but with COVID-19 summer camp is still a possibility as of right now.

Trooper Island, located on Dale Hollow Lake serves about 700 underprivileged kids every summer.

Even with COVID-19, they are still preparing for an opening day of June 1.

"Obviously we are monitoring with Governor Beshear, the CDC, all the different avenues, the Lake Cumberland Health Department that serves our area. Obviously we can't open until they can we can open," said Trooper Jonathan Biven, Trooper Island Camp Director.

While waiting they are coming up with alternative ideas for camp.

"If it pushes back to July we will do an abbreviated camp, where we will still serve basically 8 weeks of camp in 4 weeks," added Trooper Biven.

"Just so that we can get these kids through. So there will be long hours and long days but at the end of the day it's all about the kids."

They are even coming up with some innovative ways of having a camp.

"A virtual camp, we are kind of in the development process of that right now. Hopefully, we won't have to go to that, but we are going to have some type of camp this year," added Trooper Biven.

Trooper Island isn't the only camp that is preparing for an uncertain Summer. The sheriff's boys and girls camp knows that this summer is going to look different too, but their goal is for the camp to continue.

"It's a big part of a lot of children's summer and what we want to do is create good memories for them. So if possible that's the direction we all want to go, but its got to be done safely," said Brett Hightower, Warren County Sheriff.

The camps are still waiting to see what Governor Beshear and the CDC's decision will be for camp this year.