Summertime Warmth With Pop-Ups

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Friday, August 2, 2019

Seasonably warm temps and moderate humidity values remain in place into Friday. A weak disturbance creeping northward into the area may produce some widely scattered afternoon showers and storms Friday. The chance for a few garden-variety thundershowers (mainly late day) continues into the upcoming weekend. The weather looks typical for the annual US 127 World's Longest Yard Sale through Sunday. There won't be much change in temperatures through the middle of next week, as highs range from the upper 80s to near 90 with lows at night mainly in the upper 60s. A late-day shower or thunderstorm is possible each day next week.

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny, Widely Scat'd PM T/Storms

High 90, Low 68, winds NE-5

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, A Scattered Thunderstorm Possible

High 90, Low 67, winds NE-5

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Widely Scat'd PM T/Storms

High 88, Low 67, winds NE-6

