Sun Did Not Shine Bright On Our Old Kentucky Home For Derby

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, May 4, 2019

The sun did not shine on our Old Kentucky Home for Derby Day as rain fell across much of the region. The rain at Church Hill Downs this the 69th Derby out of 145 that saw rain within a 24-hour period and the 44th to see rain during race time. The rain continues into our night but will taper off through the night with patchy fog developing as a result of calming winds. The clouds will stick around for Sunday with temperatures only in the lower 70's. Sunshine and 80's return to start the new week.

TONIGHT: Rain Tapers Off with Patchy Fog Developing

Low 56, winds CALM

SUNDAY: Mostly Cloudy

High 72, Low 51, winds N-5

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 80, Low 58, winds S-3

