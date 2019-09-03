Sun, Sun, and More Sunshine This Tuesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Tueday, September 3, 2019

The sunny and warm trend continues into your Tuesday. We won't see much in the way of clouds today, highs will reach around 92°. A weak cold front slides through Wednesday evening with not much more than some clouds and perhaps a stray shower, but it will usher in cooler, less humid air for Thursday. Expect a quiet weather pattern to dominate into the upcoming weekend, with highs slowly climbing back into the low 90s by Monday.

In the tropics, we continue to watch Major Hurricane Dorian, which is currently a Category 3 system. This storm is moving very slowly as it is in an area of weak shear. Dorian is expected to ride the coast north still bringing life threatening surges and hurricane for winds. Hurricane Dorian is now the second strongest hurricane on record in the Atlantic. We will keep you updated on the latest track of Deadly Hurricane Dorian.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Continued Very Warm

High 92, Low 68, winds SW-5

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm

High 90, Low 60, winds NW-10

THURSDAY: Sunny and Cooler

High 83, Low 58, winds N-9

