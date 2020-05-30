Sunday Is Looking Picture Perfect

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, May 30, 2020

High pressure is in command bringing us the dry and sunny weather. Expect the less humid weather to stick around for Sunday. Warmer, more humid air returns by the middle of next week. The 90's look to creep in as we head into the latter part of next week.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear

Low 55, winds CALM

SUNDAY: Sunny and Pleasant

High 77, Low 50, winds N-8

MONDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 81, Low 60, winds N-7

