Sunday Is Looking Picture Perfect

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Saturday, May 30, 2020
High pressure is in command bringing us the dry and sunny weather. Expect the less humid weather to stick around for Sunday. Warmer, more humid air returns by the middle of next week. The 90's look to creep in as we head into the latter part of next week.
Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:
CLICK HERE
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Low 55, winds CALM
SUNDAY: Sunny and Pleasant
High 77, Low 50, winds N-8
MONDAY: Sunny and Warmer
High 81, Low 60, winds N-7
b>Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather
24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373
AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams