Sunday Is The Prime Day To Be Outdoors

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, November 9, 2019

After a cool and chilly start to the weekend, we warm up for Sunday as we climb back near average with highs in the lower 60's. Veterans Day will start wet and mild but end with rain changing to snow by evening. Some minor accumulation and impact on travel is possible Monday night into Tuesday morning. By Tuesday, readings may run over 25° below normal with near-record cold daytime highs in the 30s and nighttime temps in the teens!

TONIGHT: Clear and Chilly

Low 35, winds SW-6

SUNDAY: Sunny, Breezy and Warmer

High 63, Low 45, winds SW-13

MONDAY: Light Rain Likely, Mixing with and Changing to Light Snow Toward Evening. Light Accumulation Possible. Turning Colder

AM High 53, Temps Falling to 30s by Eve, Low 19, winds NW-10

