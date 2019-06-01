Lane closures to begin Sunday night on US 231 Campbell Lane in Bowling Green

Motorists traveling on U.S. 231 Campbell Lane near the intersection with U.S. 31-W Nashville Road in Bowling Green should expect lane closures beginning Sunday night.

The lane closures are expected to begin around 8 p.m. and ending around 6 a.m. The lane closures are expected to take place multiple nights, weather permitting.

Crews will also be working during the day as well, but lane closures are not expected.

The lane closures are necessary as contract crews work on a Highway Safety Improvement Project (HSIP) in that area of U.S. 231 Campbell Lane.

A new concrete median safety feature will be constructed similar to the median recently constructed on the nearby section of U.S. 31-W Nashville Road.

The new median will improve traffic safety by eliminating conflict points and preventing motorists from taking unsafe chances on that section of roadway. The traffic flow in that area will be improved and more efficient.