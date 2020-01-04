Sunny For Your Sunday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, January 4, 2020

The pesky showers and soggy conditions finally come to an end but it end with a few snow showers. Clouds will break up late tonight and into Sunday. We say hello to sunshine as it returns for the day on Sunday with highs in the lower 50's. That dry weather sticks around till late Monday but a slight chance of showers arrives overnight Monday into early Tuesday; however, no worries as this is only a light chance of rain and sunshine returns by Wednesday.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Clouds Break Away

Low 30, winds W-10

SUNDAY: Sunny and Breezy

High 52, Low 30, winds SW-14

MONDAY: Sunny, Slight Shower Chance Late

High 51, Low 38, winds NE-3

