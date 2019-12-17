Sunny, but Chilly Wednesday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Chilly and Cold tonight with overnight lows falling to near 20. Sunshine returns tomorrow, but still expect chilly conditions. Highs Wednesday will fall just shy of 40. A steady warming trend begins Thursday with highs in the middle 40s. We could even approach 60° as we get closer to Christmas Eve! For now, it appears no major storm systems will be in the region during that time.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear and Cold

Low 24, winds Light

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and Chilly

High 39, Low 23, winds NW-6

THURSDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 46, Low 29, winds S-5

