Sunscreen: How to protect your kids from the sun

Warmer weather means kids will spending more time outdoors and with that comes more exposure to the sun's harmful rays.

Use at least SPF 15 and make sure it covers both UVA and UVB rays. (Source: CNN VAN)

Parents will be reaching for the sunblock, but sometimes it’s hard to know which one is best.

The experts say don't worry so much if the sunscreen is marketed for kids or adults. The ingredients are basically the same, according to dermatologists.

The main thing is to pay attention to is the SPF level.

Also, make sure it says “broad spectrum” on it, so it protects against both UVA and UVB rays.

Recommendations on what level you should use vary. But most recommend using at least an SPF 15 or 30.

One thing experts do agree on is how important it is to protect your child's skin from the sun's harmful rays.

Dermatologists say to keep these things in mind:

-- Sunburns at a young age are more dangerous for skin cancers than burns later in life

-- Regularly reapply sunscreen

-- Wear protective clothing

-- Stay in the shade during the harsh midday sunlight hours

Follow the rules and you and your kids will have a fun, burn-free summer.

Copyright 2019 CNN and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.