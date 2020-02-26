Sunshine Back for Thursday!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*
Prepared by Shane Holinde
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Rain showers have changed to snow showers across South-Central KY. The snow will not stick as temps remain above freezing this evening. It is chilly, though, and the chill lingers through the final days of February. Friday may also bring a brief mix of light snow and rain into the region. The weekend looks dry with cool Saturday before a warming trend takes hold beginning Sunday. We're back into the 60s by Monday, but showers make their return. Heavy rainfall is possible next week as a series of systems moves through.
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Cold
High 43, Low 30, winds W-11
FRIDAY: Cold with Lgt. Snow/Rain Showers Possible
High 45, Low 27, winds NW-11
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny, Cool
High 48, Low 32, winds W-6