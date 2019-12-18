Sunshine Returns With A Steady Warmup

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Chris Allen

Wednesday, December 18, 2019

We're finally rid of the clouds, drizzle, and flurries from Tuesday. Sunshine makes a comeback for Wednesday but daytime highs will fall just shy of 40°. A steady warming trend begins Thursday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°. We could even approach 60° as we get closer to Christmas Eve! For now, it appears no major storm systems will be in the region during that time.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny and Chilly

High 37, Low 23, winds NW-10

THURSDAY: Sunny and Warmer

High 48, Low 29, winds S-5

FRIDAY: Partly Sunny and Seasonably Mild

High 52, Low 33, winds SE-5

