Sunshine Returns, but Cooler

Prepared by Shane Holinde

Sunday, October 21, 2019

Showers move out tonight as a front heads East. It will be cooler Tuesday through Thursday with lots of sunshine and highs in the 60s...climbing back to near 70 Thursday. One system skirts our region Friday morning with some light showers possible. Another system pulls in for the weekend with scattered showers through Sunday.

TUESDAY: Sunny, Breezy, and Cooler.

High 65, Low 42, winds W-13

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and a bit Warmer

High 67, Low 43, winds SW-9

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny and Pleasant

High 70, Low 45, winds SW-6

