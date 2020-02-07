Sunshine Trying To Break In

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Friday, February 7, 2020

Winter has returned to the region. We picked up 0.7" of snow at the airport overnight and most across the region are waking up to white grounds. Roads are still warm so many are just mainly wet however some slick spots are out there especially on untreated roads along with back roads, bridges and overpasses. Otherwise, the rest of Friday is dry but cold. A new system arrives with rain possibly mixed with snow Saturday before a dry Sunday. Warmer readings return early next week, but so do more rain chances. River flooding could become more of a concern by the middle of next week.

FRIDAY: Few Flurries / Light Snow, Otherwise Cloudy & Cold

High 37, Low 290, winds W-12

SATURDAY: AM Light Rain/Light Snow Showers Possible

High 43, Low 28, winds W-11

SUNDAY: Sunshine Giving Way to Clouds

High 57, Low 44, winds S-14

