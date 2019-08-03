Sunshine and Scattered Storms For Sunday

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, August 3, 2019

Continued isolated to scattered showers could pop up as we head into Sunday and the heat is not going anywhere as we climb back into the 90's. The weather looks typical for the annual US 127 World's Longest Yard Sale through Sunday. There won't be much change in temperatures through the middle of next week, as highs range from the upper 80s to near 90 with lows at night mainly in the upper 60s. At this time, Monday and Tuesday look mostly dry before scattered storm chances return Wednesday.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Widely Scat'd PM T/Storms

High 90, Low 67, winds NE-5

SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Widely Scat'd PM T/Storms

High 88, Low 67, winds NE-6

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm

High 89, Low 66, winds N-6

