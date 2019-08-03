Sunshine and Scattered Storms For Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
*Now on your Amazon Alexa device!*
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Saturday, August 3, 2019
Continued isolated to scattered showers could pop up as we head into Sunday and the heat is not going anywhere as we climb back into the 90's. The weather looks typical for the annual US 127 World's Longest Yard Sale through Sunday. There won't be much change in temperatures through the middle of next week, as highs range from the upper 80s to near 90 with lows at night mainly in the upper 60s. At this time, Monday and Tuesday look mostly dry before scattered storm chances return Wednesday.
Be Weather Ready by downloading the WBKO Weather App from Google Play and the App Store:
CLICK HERE
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
SATURDAY: Partly Sunny, Widely Scat'd PM T/Storms
High 90, Low 67, winds NE-5
SUNDAY: Partly Sunny, Widely Scat'd PM T/Storms
High 88, Low 67, winds NE-6
MONDAY: Mostly Sunny, Very Warm
High 89, Low 66, winds N-6
Hour-by-Hour and 7-day Forecast at WBKO.com/weather
24 Hour First Alert WeatherPhone 270-467-0373
AAASystems WeatherCam Network wbko.com/weather/cams