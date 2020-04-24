Sunshine returns to end the week!

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Matt Stephens

Friday, April 24, 2020

Clouds and maybe some early drizzle will give way to sunshine with warmer temps this afternoon in the lower 70s. More rain is in the near term forecast however. Another system moves in late Friday night into Saturday with more showers and thunderstorms likely. Morning showers will exit Sunday with a cool finish to the weekend before readings rebound early next week. After a break in the action Monday, more shower chances show up Tuesday into Wednesday.

FRIDAY: Becoming Mostly Sunny, Warmer

High 70, Low 55, winds NW-5

SATURDAY: Rain Likely, Some Thunder

High 67, Low 48, winds W-15, G-30

SUNDAY: Showers Ending, Cooler

High 60, Low 40, winds NW-12

