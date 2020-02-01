Super Bowl Sunday And Superb Weather

WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast

Prepared by Justin Hobbs

Saturday, February 1, 2020

We dealt with clouds for much of our Saturday which held temperatures in the upper 40's; however, clouds finally are clearing out and now comes a BIG warming trend! Temperatures soar into the 60s for Super Bowl/Groundhog Day Sunday, with more mild temps Monday and Tuesday. However, things turn unsettled next week. A slow-moving storm system brings back shower chances late Monday, with periods of rain and a few thunderstorms stretching through several days next week.

Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...

TONIGHT: Clouds Clearing Out

Low 36, winds SW-10

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Much Warmer

High 63, Low 44, winds SW-16

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds, Warm, Shower Poss. Late

High 64, Low 54, winds SW-13

