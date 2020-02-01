Super Bowl Sunday And Superb Weather

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -- WBKO 13 News First Alert Forecast
Prepared by Justin Hobbs
Saturday, February 1, 2020
We dealt with clouds for much of our Saturday which held temperatures in the upper 40's; however, clouds finally are clearing out and now comes a BIG warming trend! Temperatures soar into the 60s for Super Bowl/Groundhog Day Sunday, with more mild temps Monday and Tuesday. However, things turn unsettled next week. A slow-moving storm system brings back shower chances late Monday, with periods of rain and a few thunderstorms stretching through several days next week.
Your Hometown Weather Leader Forecast...
TONIGHT: Clouds Clearing Out
Low 36, winds SW-10
SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny, Breezy & Much Warmer
High 63, Low 44, winds SW-16
MONDAY: Increasing Clouds, Warm, Shower Poss. Late
High 64, Low 54, winds SW-13
