Superintendent apologizes, says gay pride shirts allowed

A Kentucky superintendent has apologized after some high school students were told to change out of gay pride T-shirts they wore to class.

Martin County Superintendent Larry James told the Lexington Herald-Leader that students should have been allowed to wear the shirts. He blamed a miscommunication and said the situation has been resolved and won't happen again.

James said students can wear anything they want as long as it's not "vulgar or obscene." WYMT-TV reported that students were wearing shirts with the messages "lady lesbian" and "queer queen" when they were asked to change due to a dress code violation.

James said it wasn't the intent of school administrators to discriminate against anyone.