Supply Drive for the Edmonson County Humane Society

The Edmonson County Humane Society held a supply drive Saturday at the C&C Firearms in Brownsville.

The supply drive is hosted by Edmonson County 4H Outdoors Club and Lucky Leaves.

Come out to C&C firearms in Edmonson County for their Humane Society supply drive! They'll be here from 11-2!!

For animal care, they are requesting kitten food, which can be dry or canned, kitten and puppy formula, dog treats (no rawhides) cat or dog food (dry or canned). Dog and cat toys, flat sheets, stainless steel bowls, pet carriers (all sizes and types), pet cages (all sizes and types) litter boxes, leashes, collars, and towels.

