Supply Drive for the Edmonson County Humane Society

By  | 
Posted:

Brownsville, Ky. (WBKO) -- The Edmonson County Humane Society held a supply drive Saturday at the C&C Firearms in Brownsville.

The supply drive is hosted by Edmonson County 4H Outdoors Club and Lucky Leaves.

For animal care, they are requesting kitten food, which can be dry or canned, kitten and puppy formula, dog treats (no rawhides) cat or dog food (dry or canned). Dog and cat toys, flat sheets, stainless steel bowls, pet carriers (all sizes and types), pet cages (all sizes and types) litter boxes, leashes, collars, and towels.

For a full list of everything you can bring to the supply drive click
here.

You can also donate to their supply drive online by clicking
here.

If you are unable to make it out to the supply drive today, they are always accepting donations big or small click
.here for more information.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus