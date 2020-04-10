Support local businesses in your hometown as part of a shop local campaign

Back Down South is a local located in the square in downtown Bowling Green. Due to COVID-19, the store had to close the door to the public.

However, they are still connecting with their customers through Instagram and posting pictures of all their merchandise

"We are posting on social media way more than we typically would which is really saying a lot because we already post so much," said Kristen Robinette, owner of Back Down South. "We are posting honestly every hour every couple of thirty minutes because if it is not on social media right now nobody has any idea. So we are constantly posting new pictures and new products, and not only just that on social media but we are also working one with clients through text messages and phone calls and all that kind of stuff as well. "

The store is currently offering curbside pickup of items, delivery and shipping.

"So with curbside pickup, we are doing Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and we are taking every precaution obviously, we wear gloves to deliver the bags," added Robinette. "That is Monday through Friday and then Saturday we are doing 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Our hours have obviously changed so much. We are here pretty much all the time but it allows us to still get stuff done in the store, to still work individually with customers and then take their product out to them safe and secure and all that stuff."

Back Down South has been in Bowling Green for almost five years and without the support of the community, they would not be where they are today.

"It is so important to shop local right now, it is important to eat local right now so all of us can be here in the end of this," added Robinette. "Everybody needs the support right now and we are so lucky that people are continuing to give it."

The shop local online campaign will start Monday, April 13, but it is not too early to get a head start and support local businesses now.