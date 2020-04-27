Shop local: Two businesses share what shopping local means to them

While COVID-19 has made it a difficult time for small business owners, but entrepreneurs are still working to serve their community.

Bluegrass Winery in Smiths Grove has been a part of the community for 3 years and are offering curbside pick up and delivery of their Kentucky wines.

While things look a little different they say that they are grateful for the customers they have. and remind us just how important supporting local is.

"When you buy from small businesses you help to support families. So it's not just keeping the businesses alive, but it's helping to support the guys that I have got with me right here. So again I just want to say thank you and keep supporting small businesses," said Jessica Rogers, Bluegrass Winery owner.

They are not the only ones grateful for their loyal customers over in Scottsville the Tropical Treat says that those customers are important to their family as well.

"Means that my parents get to keep their ice cream shop open and that we as a community can have our favorite places stay here no matter what," said Lindsay Partridge, General Manager of Tropical Treat.

Remember to support your local business in your hometown.