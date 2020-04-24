Support your local businesses during COVID-19

Local businesses are the heart of a community. Creations by Tracy and Ashlee in Edmonson County proves just that.

Housing six boutiques they have a little bit of everything to serve their community.

While owning a retail store had been a bit of a challenge during COVID-19 they are learning to adapt.

"We are offering curbside pickup on Friday. So everyone can go out there and we are doing a noncontact pickup. We have a pickup box that everyone can go to from 3:30 to 6:30," said Ashlee Jagger, Owner.

You can also find them online and on social media.

Remember to support your local businesses in your community.