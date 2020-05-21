Support your local farmers: Dunn & Bowen Orchard

Peach season is just around the corner and one local orchard is getting ready. Dunn and Bowen have been serving the Warren County community for over 40 years.

"The reason they started the orchard was that my father loved peaches," said Renita Dunn, Owner.

What started as a love for peaches grew into a large 4,000 tree peach orchard with 18 different varieties.

"We are Kentucky proud, it's family oriented, we grow what we sell and we love what we do," said Dunn.

In addition to buying these Kentucky peaches at their farm can you find Dunn and Bowen peaches at various farmers market.

"Bowling Green Farmers Market on Scottsville road we also sell Crop Shop at SoKY Marketplace and Saturdays we are at Scottsville road and Hardin County at the farmers market," said Chris Bowen, Owner

This family owned business is excited to be able to see their customers again and reminds us how important it is to support local farmers.

"Buying local is supporting your home grown community instead of someone out of state. You know where it came from to me that means a lot," said Bowen and Dunn.

Remember to support your local businesses and farmers.

