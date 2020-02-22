Supporters of medical marijuana speak out on how it could improve medical conditions

For some Kentuckians, the news of the house passing a medical marijuana bill means one large step in their journey for treatment.

One Bowling Green resident has been suffering from seizures since 2015. He takes medicine, but it only works for a short time.

Recently, his seizures have become so severe that he cannot drive or work. He believes medical marijuana could be a big help in reducing his seizures.

"It is not some horrible thing and people who use it especially for medical reasons they are not horrible people," said Lucas McGowan, supporter. "They're everyday people, they're you and me. They could be your neighbor, they could be your pastor. In my view, it's a fundamental right to have good health and you should be able to have options to be able to treat how you see fit."

His sister also suffers from seizures and she believes that medical marijuana will help a lot of people with their condition.

"To have something like the medical cannabis that could treat my brother and help my brother be able to go to work if he needed to or wanted to," said Rene Knighten, supporter. "To not have to worry so much about a seizure -- maybe we would still have to worry but it wouldn't be as bad."

One mother from Butler County has been traveling to Frankfort for years to advocate for medical marijuana for her daughter, who has Dravet Syndrome. Dravet is a rare and deadly form of medication resistance epilepsy.

"When you get a diagnosis like Dravet Syndrome you feel that there is no hope and medical marijuana can give us that hope to turn things around," said Kristin Wilcox, supporter.

For Kristen having something that would allow for her daughter to just be a kid for a while would mean everything.

"Being a mom is the greatest gift but there is nothing more heartbreaking than watching your child suffer and not being able to do anything about it," added Kristin.

Some people around the state believe that if given the opportunity to be prescribed medical marijuana, it would help them immensely.

Although Kentucky House Bill 136 was approved it is still a quarter of the way through the process of becoming law.