Surgeons remove 526 teeth from boy's mouth in India

A little boy in India had to have 526 teeth taken out of his mouth.

The 7-year-old's jaw had been sore and swollen, so doctors took X-rays and CT scans, and that's when they found them. (Source: Saveetha Dental College and Hospital/CNN)

The tiny white dots that can be seen in the bottom, left part of the X-ray of P Ravindran's jaw were all teeth.

They were in a bag-like tissue, and it took doctors nearly two hours to take it out. It took another five hours to take all the teeth out.

They were as small as 0.1 millimeters and increased in size to about a half of an inch. Even the smallest piece had a crown, root and enamel.

Doctors are a bit stumped how something like this could happen, but their best guess was either genetic or environmental.

Little P is doing just fine.

