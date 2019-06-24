Suspect crashes into utility pole, runs from scene on Mt. Olivet Road

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is working the scene of a crash on Mt. Olivet Road.

Sheriff Brett Hightower told 13 News that a car crashed into a utility pole and many people in the area are now without power.

Warren RECC is reporting on their online outage map that more than 400 customers in the area are without power. The outage on that map is timestamped at 8:52 p.m.

Sheriff Hightower said deputies are still searching for the suspect, who ran from the scene after the crash.

We will bring you more details as information becomes available.