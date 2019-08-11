Suspect in Christian Co. murder arrested in Tennessee

A statement from Hopkinsville Police says Robert Earl Torian, suspected in the murder of 25-year-old Terill J. Moore, was found and arrested in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Police say they have also confiscated the vehicle he was reported to have been driving.

No further details have been released at this time.

Original Story (Posted: Sun 10:58 AM, Aug 11, 2019)

Hopkinsville police are searching for a man wanted in a murder investigation.

18-year-old Robert Earl Torian allegedly shot and killed 25-year-old Terill J. Moore.

Torian has an active murder warrant and is considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators believe Torian is driving a late 90-s or early 2000's model white Pontiac Trans Am with unknown Tennessee tags.

Anyone with information on Torian’s whereabouts is asked to call the Hopkinsville Police Department at (270) 890-1300, or their Crime Stoppers line at (270) 887-TIPS.

