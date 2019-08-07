Suspect in Gabbi Doolin murder in court Wednesday less than a month before trial begins

Timothy Madden, the suspect in the rape and murder of an Allen County girl in 2015 was in court Wednesday.

The body of Gabbi Doolin, 7, was found in a creek near Allen County-Scottsville High School on November 14, 2015. She had been attending her brother’s youth football game when she disappeared.

Kentucky State Police arrested Timothy Madden, now 42, six days later.

Even though Madden has already been found competent to stand trial, a judge ordered him to undergo a mental evaluation on August 1.

The court is waiting for Madden's mental evaluation report to be received, but the report will be sealed pending further proceedings in addition to a DNA test.

Supplemental evidence was brought up in court Wednesday afternoon.

The court gave 10 days for exchange of evidence and expert disclosures. These are due by August 19th and the court wants a working copy.

The next court date is August 24th in Allen County.

The case will officially be moved to Hardin County August 26th with a pre-trial and walk through August 30th.