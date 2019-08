A man is behind bars after the Warren County Sheriff's Office investigated a burglary that occured Monday.

Deputies responded to the 13,000 block Morgantown Road in the Hadley Community for a disturbance.

One of the men involved was identified as 24-year-old Jack Lynn Fuzzell a suspect in an open burglary they were investigating.

Fuzzell was charged with the crime and taken to the Warren County Jail.

A second suspect has not yet been identified.